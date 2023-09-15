Study in UK with Chevening Scholarship open

Applications to study in the UK with a Chevening Scholarship or South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP) have opened for the candidates aimed at mid-career journalists on September 12 (today) and will be accepted till November 7.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to become future leaders, and can show how a UK master’s degree will help them to create positive change in their country.

The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for an eligible master’s degree, from over 150 UK universities, whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

It offers a chance for recipients to pursue a fully funded one-year master’s degree in the UK.

The Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP) is aimed at mid-career journalists from South Asian countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. The fellowship is hosted by the University of Westminster. Seven talented journalists from Pakistan will have the opportunity to receive this prestigious scholarship based on merit.

The Chevening Scholarship, known for its commitment to advancing education, not only covers tuition fees but also provides financial support for travel, accommodation, and living expenses, ensuring that successful applicants can focus entirely on their studies.

For Pakistanis, the applicants must provide their academic records, and letters of recommendation, and secure an unconditional offer from a UK university. The application process is facilitated through an online portal, making it accessible to a wide range of candidates.

As the application period begins, prospective scholars and journalists are encouraged to prepare their documents and secure their university offers promptly.

Applications must be submitted via the relevant online application forms at www.chevening.org/apply or www.chevening.org/fellowship/sajp