Sara Sharif’s Dad Urfan and Step Mum Beinash Batool Charged with Her murder

The father, stepmother and uncle of 10-year-old Sara Sharif have been charged with murder after police found her body at their Surrey home in August.

Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 41, her stepmother, Beinash Batool, 29, and her uncle, Faisal Malik, 28, flew to Pakistan with five children in August. Shortly after arriving, Sharif called emergency services in the UK to report that Sara was dead at their house in Horsell, near Woking.

The discovery of her body sparked an international police search after a postmortem examination found she had sustained “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period.

The three have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child. They have been remanded in custody to appear at Guildford magistrates court on Friday.

They were arrested on Wednesday evening at Gatwick Airport as they disembarked a flight from Dubai.

Police said Sara’s mother has been informed of this latest development and is being supported by specialist officers.

