Hundreds of angry demonstrators destroyed a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet today in Mirpur following a pro Palestine protest in the city.

Mobs Destroy KFC Outlet in Mirpur following Pro-Palestine Protest

The fast-food chicken restaurant was targeted in overnight rioting, six policemen and one official were wounded and many injured in the incident.

Mirpur Kotli road was blocked by protesters for all kind of transport. But local authorities handled the situation, disperse protesters and took the situation in their control.

This campaign was being run from last months and police was deployed at KFC premises when there was a protest against Israel in the city but tonight angry rioters who managed to break into the outlet and vandalise

the interior due to its association with Israel.

It is being claimed by many experts that Israel is committing this ethnic cleansing in Gaza to build the Ben-Gurion Canal around the Gaza Strip to achieve its economic aims and decrease dependence on the Suez Canal. Different international food chains and brands have been supporting Israel in its war crimes in Gaza. This has sparked outrage among pro-Palestinian people all around the globe.

There are people in Pakistan who support boycotts against pro-Israel brands and companies. In the past, there has been a boycott campaign in Pakistan against French companies because of the pro-blasphemy stance of the French government. They hold that boycotting pro-Israel companies will pressure them and the Israeli government economically. Recently, Starbucks has faced massive losses due to its pro-Israel stance. Moreover, the boycott of McDonald’s in Pakistan and other Muslim countries has also been effective.