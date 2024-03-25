Mohammed Anwar an addict who was locked up for dealing drugs after he went on the run to Pakistan for 9 years, has been jailed again for dealing drugs.

Drug Dealer Anwar Who Fled to Pakistan for 9 Years is Finally Jailed in UK

Mohammed Anwar fled to Pakistan around 2001 after being caught dealing drugs in Bradford.

Nine years later, when he returned to England, he was caught by police dealing drugs once again, and was finally jailed in 2010 for seven and a half years.

Appearing at Burnley Crown Court on Thursday, February 22, Stephen Parker, prosecuting, said Anwar, 45, had managed, more or less, to stay out of trouble since his release.

However, he eventually drifted back into the throes of drug addiction and dealing and was caught by police, yet again, in Bacup on October 30 last year.

Mr Parker said: “Police were about to raid a property in Regent Street in Bacup on October 30, 2023.

“But before they were able to, they saw the defendant arrive at the address.

“He went inside

the house wearing what has been described as a man bag.

“The police then went to the address and as soon as the defendant became aware he was being followed he ran out into the back yard and was seen on CCTV placing what we now know to be drugs, into a bin.

“Police recovered 70 wraps of crack cocaine and 21 wraps of heroin.

“There were 69 wraps of crack cocaine weight 0.08g and one wrap weighing 0.4g.

“The 21 wraps of heroin weighed around 0.11g each.

“If being sold on the street for £10 a bag, the drugs would have been worth around £900.”

Mr Parker said the individual wraps were themselves packaged in plastic bags, which indicated that Anwar was delivering them to the address so they could then be used for onward supply.

He said: “The inference is that they were being delivered to that house to someone who would have sold them onwards.”

In mitigation for Anwar, Mark Stuart said his client was doing his best to kick his drug habit and knows he’s let his family down again.

Anwar, of Halcyon Way, Bradford, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

He was jailed for four years.