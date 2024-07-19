Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Divorced Her Husband ‘I Divorce You’

Roughly a year after their wedding, Dubai’s Princess Sheikha Mahra, 30, announced her divorce from her husband Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Manna Al Maktoum on Instagram on July 17, 2024. As per her post, her husband’s alleged extra-marital affair is the reason behind the couple’s split.

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Divorces Her Husband ‘I Divorce You’

Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

She advocates for women’s empowerment and supports local designers in the UAE. She

holds a degree in International Relations from a university in the UK and also has a college degree from the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.

Recently, she announced her divorce from her husband, Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum, on Instagram. The couple married in May of last year and welcomed their daughter 12 months later. The Dubai princess accused her husband of infidelity and being ‘busy with his other companions’.

“Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you. I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife,” Sheikha Mahra wrote in an Instagram post.

The announcement comes just over two months after the couple welcomed their first child.