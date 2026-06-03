Issa Brothers 4th Richest on New List in England

Blackburn Issa brothers, Zuber and Mohsin are listed as the fourth richest people in the North West of England. Zuber now runs EG On The Move, whilst Mohsin EG Group announced co-founder Mohsin Issa would step down from day-to-day duties as the company’s chief executive. Their combined wealth of £5bn is down from £6bn.

However, last year talk across the retail sector points to a rift between Mohsin and Zuber, with tensions said to be running high over a family matter that has become the talk of the industry.

However, recent talk across the retail sector points to a rift between Mohsin and Zuber, with tensions said to be running high over a family matter that has become the talk of the industry.

Mohsin and Zuber, effectively dissolved their close business partnership following a bitter family rift reportedly triggered by Mohsin’s divorce and subsequent relationship with a high-profile accountant. This fallout led to the untangling of their sprawling retail empire

Zuber Issa sold his 22.5% stake in the supermarket chain Asda (which they jointly acquired in 2021) to Mohsin and private equity firm TDR Capital. Zuber then established his own independent petrol station business, EG On The Move.

Zuber stepped down as Co-CEO of EG Group, agreeing to buy its remaining UK forecourt business to focus on his own ventures. Mohsin Issa later relinquished his CEO role at EG Group in April 2025 to focus on strategic oversight and retained a minority stake in Asda.

Mr Issa is said to have moved out of the family home near Blackburn to be with his new partner.

Alongside brother Zuber, Mohsin made his millions in petrol station retailing founded in 2001. In 2021, they went on to buy Asda for £6.8billion.