Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal and Hamza Habib were nikahfied two days ago, according to the latest media reports. While initial family plans scheduled a public Nikkah ceremony for early June, Hamza publicly confirmed in late May 2026 that the couple had already solemnized their marriage in an intimate ceremony.

Actress Momina Iqbal tied the knot with Hamza Habib

The couple’s wedding photos have since garnered widespread attention on social media, with fans congratulating the newlyweds and praising Iqbal’s carefully curated looks throughout the festivities.

Hamza Habib, Momina Iqbal’s husband, recently briefed the media, revealing that they got married just two days ago, confirmed that the Nikah had already taken place and described Momina Iqbal as his lawful wife. He stated that their relationship has now moved beyond engagement, adding that he considers it a matter of personal dignity and responsibility to protect and respect his spouse.

Hamza Habib further expressed his commitment to safeguarding Momina Iqbal’s honor and well-being, saying that he would take every possible step to ensure her protection. His remarks came amid growing public curiosity and media attention surrounding the couple’s relationship status.

The Lahore High Court (LHC), on the other hand, has instructed Hamza Habib to approach the relevant court by June 1 and has granted protective bail to the actress’s spouse.

Meanwhile, Jhang authorities have registered an FIR against Hamza Habib for allegedly threatening to kill a man named Saqib Chadhar.

During his appearance at the LHC, Hamza Habib held a press briefing where he called the case completely baseless and false. “I am married to Momina Iqbal; she is my legal wife and my honour. I am Momina’s husband and she is my lioness,” he remarked.

In this regard, Hamza Habib leveled serious allegations against the plaintiff, Saqib Chadhar, disclosing that Chadhar had registered the FIR against him on false and political grounds. He also claimed that the plaintiff had attempted to reach out to him before registering the case. Furthermore, Hamza Habib alleged before the press that he was lured and instructed to step back from Momina Iqbal in exchange for massive wealth.