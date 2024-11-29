Nine households on Shann Crescent bagged the People’s Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize today (Saturday, October 5).

Sanna Babar and 8 Others Bagged Weekly Millionaire Street prize of £1 million

Every ticket in the winning postcode (BD21 2TN) was worth £111,111. One of the winners was stunned postwoman Melanie Granger. The 54-year-old has delivered thousands of envelopes over her 25-year Royal Mail career – but now she’s received one containing £111,111. A few doors down, Michael Whitaker, 57, will soon plan a Scandinavian motorbike adventure after scoring £111,111. Across the street, Sanna Babar, 33, also bagged the same stunning sum and is now planning a major holiday upgrade.

The mum-of-two wants to

take her whole family to Walt Disney World in Florida, instead of the shorter journey to Disneyland Paris. She said: “We were thinking of going to Disneyland Paris in August next year, but it could be Florida now!”

Sanna and hubby Tahir Mehmood, 43, will treat their two daughters, aged five and 10, to a once-in-a-lifetime holiday.She said: “I was trying to save up money, but I don’t need to do that now and I could bring my mum and dad too. It was a sort of fantasy before, but I’m going to do it.”

All the winners said they signed up help charities and were thrilled to hear that local organisations have received funding as a result of their win.

And one of them, Keighley Healthy Living, has been awarded £80,000 by Postcode Community Trust.