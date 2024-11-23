Husna Khan, 29, and Farah Khan, 28, who played a “pivotal role” in helping their brother escape from the UK after he and two others shot dead a teenage boxer have been jailed for four years.

Sisters Jailed for Helping Their Killer Brother To Flee UK

They booked hotels, a Channel Tunnel crossing, and a hire car for Khayam Khurshid after he, Mohammed Khan and Kamran Mohammed killed 18-year-old Cole Kershaw in Bury in 2020.

In August 2020 Cole Kershaw was fatally shot after being pursued by Khan, Mohammed, and Khurshid in a silver BMW. After Cole and his friends fled the car in an attempt to escape, Mohammed fired the fatal shot from a .22 calibre pistol that struck Cole in the chest.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Cole sadly passed away as a

result of his injuries just hours later.

Khurshid was arrested by Dutch police in Amsterdam after trying to board a flight to Pakistan. An investigation by Greater Manchester Police found Khursid’s two sisters had helped him flee the country and evade police.

The court heard they helped plan his escape, and travelled from Calais to Belgium with Khurshid, who had booked a one-way flight to Pakistan.

But the 32-year-old had forgotten to take a covi-d test, which meant he was unable to board.

He was arrested later in Amsterdam by Dutch police.

The two sisters claimed they had been planning to go on holiday when Greater Manchester Police questioned them about the bookings.

They were subsequently charged with assisting an offender in a murder and following a one-week trial at Manchester Crown Court in July 2024, they were both found guilty.

Today, Monday 19 August 2024, they were sentenced to two years and six months in jail each