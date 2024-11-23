Yasar Hussain Racked £312,000 in Energy Drink Scam Is Jailed after 12 Years on Run

Yasar Hussain, 43, a Bradford money launderer who fled the country while he was standing trial has been sent to jail almost 12 years after he was convicted.
He had raked in more than £312,000 setting up a company to produce an energy drink styled on a famous battery brand, for which he did not have permission, West Yorkshire Police said.
The 43-year-old, originally from Bradford, was handed two consecutive six-month terms at Grimsby Crown Court on Thursday for failing to appear in court and an unrelated dangerous driving charge.
According to a 2013 Crimewatch appeal to locate Hussain, the scammer went as far as attending a trade fair in Dubai, along with his associates.
The business folded in August 2009 before the victims could complain about a lack of supply or ask for their money back.
Hussain was extradited back to the UK last Wednesday (9/10) and appeared before Grimsby Crown Court in front of the original trial judge for sentencing on Thursday last week.
He was also given a further six-month sentence for failing to appear in court in relation to the original trial, and another six-month sentence for failing to appear in relation to an unrelated dangerous driving charge dating back to July 2009. Both additional sentences were ordered to run consecutively.
A further Proceeds of Crime Act order in relation to the £300,000 will be heard before magistrates at a later date.