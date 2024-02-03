Pakistani woman named Nasreen, also known as Madhuri, was apprehended by the police in Khushab for orchestrating a cunning scheme that involved marrying over 100 men and looting them over eight years.

Pakistani Con Bride Nasreen AKN Madhuri Who Married over 100 Men Got Arrested

The arrest unfolded after authorities received a tip-off regarding an upcoming marriage in the Quaidabad area of Khushab, where Nasreen was set to deceive yet another unsuspecting victim.

Promptly acting on the information, the police raided the venue and caught Nasreen in the act, adorned in bridal attire, ready to execute her deceptive plan once again. The arrest not only exposed Nasreen but also led to

the apprehension of other members of her gang who were involved in the elaborate scheme.

According to reports, Nasreen’s modus operandi involved luring men into marriage and then exploiting them financially. The victims, who numbered more than a hundred, fell prey to her calculated tactics over nearly a decade. The police, upon arresting Nasreen, also successfully recovered the stolen items that her gang had amassed during their criminal activities.

This arrest has brought to light the audacious activities of Nasreen and her gang, prompting authorities to launch a thorough investigation to uncover the full extent of their criminal network. The victims, who have been deceived and financially exploited, are expected to play a crucial role in the ongoing inquiry as the authorities work towards ensuring justice for those affected by this elaborate and heartless scam.