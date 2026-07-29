Pakistani Boy, 15, Drowned in Lake Gerolotto, Italy while Saving His Sister

A 14-year-old Pakistani-origin boy in Lake Gerolotto in Brescia, Italy, prompting grief in both the Pakistani and local communities.

The victim, identified as Kamran Ahmed, had reportedly gone to the lake with his 18-year-old sister to escape the heat. Italian media said the area is prohibited for public bathing.

According to initial reports, the sister entered deep water and Kamran jumped in to help her. She reached the shore, but Kamran, who could not swim, drowned.

Emergency services, including firefighters, divers, an ambulance and police, responded to the scene. Rescue teams from Milan and a helicopter from Bologna were also deployed.

After about an hour and a half of searching, divers recovered his body from about 12 meters deep. Doctors confirmed his death at the scene.

Kamran Ahmed was born and raised in Brescia, Italy. He was an active young athlete who played soccer for the local sports club, A.C. Borgosatollo, which later published a public tribute honoring his memory and heroic final actions