Ayesha Omar Slammed for Her Outfit at Shopping Mall in Pakistan

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Actor Ayesha Omar shopping at a mall in Karachi has sparked a social media debate after a post criticizing her outfit prompted widespread backlash. Instead of endorsing the criticism, many users rallied behind the actor, condemning what they described as an attempt to police a woman’s choice of clothing.

Ayesha Omar Slammed for Her Outfit at Shopping Mall in Pakistan

In the viral clip, Ayesha is seen wearing an ivory-white outfit with a red border, paired with a sleeveless floral blouse and a red embroidered potli bag. She is shown walking through the shopping mall accompanied by security personnel while shoppers move around her.

The video gained widespread attention after an X user shared it with the caption: “Ayesha Omar is not in India or London, but walking in a mall in Karachi. Is dressing like this now being normalised?”

Many social media users accused the poster of unnecessarily policing a woman’s choice of clothing and urged people to respect personal freedom. One user wrote, “We all need to grow up and stop criticising women for what they wear and how they choose to dress.”

The post quickly attracted attention but instead of receiving widespread support, it prompted criticism from users who described the remarks as an attempt to police a woman’s personal clothing choices.

Many social media users argued that an individual’s attire is a matter of personal freedom and urged people to refrain from judging women based on what they wear.

Many social media users argued that an individual’s attire is a matter of personal freedom and urged people to refrain from judging women based on what they wear.

Others called on critics to focus on their own conduct rather than commenting on someone else’s appearance.

The debate also drew reactions from prominent voices, including senior journalist Abbas Nasir, who advised critics to lower their gaze instead of questioning a woman’s choice of clothing.

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