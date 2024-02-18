Mandeep Kaur of Pocklington Close, London, was arrested in June 2020 with 50,000 pounds in cash, following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

Drug Courier Arrested with £50,000 jailed in Buckinghamshire

Kaur, 41, of Pocklington Close, London, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and conspiracy to possess criminal property at Aylesbury Crown Court, sitting at Amersham, following a two-week trial. On Monday, May 15, she was jailed for four years and eight months.

Kaur’s arrest comes just days after three Indian-origin members of an organised

crime group — Kuran Gill, Jag Singh and Govind Bahia — were jailed for smuggling cannabis worth around 1 million pounds into the UK from Canada earlier this month.

Last week, Joshpal Singh Kothiria was convicted for conspiring to supply drugs worth millions of pounds from the Netherlands to the UK and Ireland, following a National Crime Agency investigation.

The investigating officer, Detective Constable Dale Lester of the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “Kaur’s involvement in the organised crime group in this case was significant. She willingly delivered and collected criminal money under instruction from a senior member of the group.

“On one occasion, she went one step further and moved a kilo of cocaine – acts she decided to do of her own free will for financial gain. This conviction is a demonstration of SEROCU’s ongoing commitment in tackling and dismantling organised crime across the South East and further afield.”