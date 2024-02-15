Omar Shazad, 41, father-of-six who deliberately drove into two children following reports a gang had assaulted his daughter in Nottingham has been jailed.

Angry Dad Omar Shazad Ploughed Car into Gang of Children who Attacked His Daughter in Basford

Shazad who had been working as a delivery driver, then carried on chasing after the fleeing group. Jailing him for a year, Judge Steven Coupland said: “You believed one of your daughters had been attacked and in those circumstances you were upset and angry. What was not justified was getting into a car and chasing them and it was obviously not reasonable was to deliberately drive at those children.

A trial at Nottingham

Crown Court heard how Shazad drove his car into the group in Wycliffe Street, New Basford, on July 12, last year. At the time he had been told by one of his daughters she had been attacked and was bleeding.

The defendant denied it was a deliberate act and the jury found him not guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to the alleged victims. But he had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in connection with the incident.

Luc Chignell, mitigating, said his client has six children, four of whom live with him and his wife and are aged nine to 17. He said: “He did not do this out of any great plan or desire but because he saw red.”

As well as the jail sentence Judge Coupland disqualified Shazad, of Worksop, from driving for 17 months.