An Iraqi man who murdered his Iranian girlfriend with a 6-inch long (15cm) knife and tried to cut her head off after she turned down his marriage proposals has been jailed for life.

Zyad, 25, Jailed For Life, Killed Girlfriend Fatemeh For Refusing His Proposals in Germany

The defendant, who has been named only as Zyad S., 25, was on trial in Germany over the death of his girlfriend Fatemeh B., 28, who he stabbed with a meat knife on February 16, 2019.

He received the life sentence on December 20 at a retrial of the case, after an initial 12-year sentence was deemed too lenient by Germany’s Federal Court of Justice (BGH).

Zyad S. will only be eligible for parole after 15 years.

Judge Gesine Brunkow told the court that a deep cut found on the woman’s neck ‘suggests the impression of attempted decapitation’.

The court heard how Fatemeh, who had only been in a relationship with Zyad for three months prior to her death, was subject to controlling behaviour and had refused her boyfriend’s marriage proposals.

‘[The victim] loved freedom and wanted to try it out,’ said the judge, telling the defendant during sentencing that he ‘massively controlled’

Fatemeh.

After coming to the conclusion that his girlfriend would never accept his proposals, Zyad decided to kill her instead.

On the evening of February 16, 2019, Zyad lured Fatemeh into his car, where he had concealed a 15cm long meat knife.

He drove Fatemeh into the countryside and down a dirt road where he murdered her.

Fatemeh’s father Kheirollah, 60, and sister Sara, 24, expressed disgust earlier this year upon Zyad’s initial conviction, saying that he should never be let out of prison.

At Fatemeh’s funeral in 2019, the pastor spoke of a fun-loving young Iranian woman, who had arrived in Germany three years prior without her family.

The pastor said: ‘Your friends here were like family to you.’

Fatemeh was studying German with only one thought in mind: to find a job and to work, according to German paper Bild.

At the beginning of the trial, the prosecutors requested life imprisonment for murder, while the defence pleaded and requested an eight-year prison sentence.

The Luebeck Regional Court decided to sentenced him to 12 years in prison as the court found the accused acted ‘deliberately, but not insidiously.’

The decision was overturned earlier this week in favour of a life sentence, with possibility for parole only after 15 years.