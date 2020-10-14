Zuber Issa, Co-CEO and Founder of EG Group explained “We are pleased to have our new office space. As you can appreciate, a business our size and global standing is regularly advised to move to a major city; many times to London or Manchester, however, we are proud of our Lancashire heritage and to date have resisted such suggestions.”

Zuber Issa Says, Proud Of Our Lancashire Heritage and Have Our Headquarter Here



“We see the advantages of being in Blackburn as it is our home, we like living in the town and we remain fully committed to having our main base here and seeing local people succeed along the phenomenal journey. We are also really looking forward to having something special in Blackburn to host international visitors.”

Community leaders said the ‘incredible’ plans were ‘a huge boost of confidence’ in Blackburn.

The drive through restaurants will be built parallel to the office block with road and pedestrian access.

Ilyas Munshi, Group Commercial Director, EG Group said “When we first moved into the old offices six years ago we had a lot of spare room, however during this period our successful asset acquisition strategy and phenomenal business growth has now meant we’ve outgrown these facilities. Alongside our international growth,

we are still investing significantly in the United Kingdom network so it is critical we have more office space.”

“The new facility development will be great, it’s just across the road and will really give a boost to our employees and visitors alike. For the leadership team it is important for us to host our people and guests, in modern facilities and afford excellent welfare for them to progress in our business and go away with a good impression of Lancashire life, respectively.”

Head of regeneration on Blackburn with Darwen Council, said it is a massive boost for the town.

He said: “The office is for Euro Garages European headquarters. We are absolutely delighted they have chosen to build in the borough.

“They are a huge business, not just in the town but across the country.

“It is encouraging they want to put their headquarters in Blackburn.

“They are advancing across Europe and it is a good story for everyone here.”

In recent years the firm has established itself as one of the Britain’s fastest-growing businesses building high-profile partnerships with Spar, Subway, Starbucks, Greggs, Burger King, Little Chef and Sainsbury’s.

“They had the chance to set up their international base in Manchester or London but it shows they have faith in East Lancashire, which gives the town a huge boost of confidence.”