Mohsin and Zuber Issa were cleaning the toilets at their parents’ gas station, they say, before they came up with the idea of ​​turning the gas station into a “shopping destination.

Zuber Issa, 48, Tells Stocking Shelves and Cleaning Toilets is Foundation of His Success

Their parents, Vali and Zubeda, who had moved to Bradford from Gujurat, India in the 1970s to work in the textile industry.

Vali started working in a woollen mill and living at a two-up, two-down terraced house on Balaclava Street in Blackburn which even today is worth just £115,000.

Blackburn where Mohsin and Zuber were born and where they grew up, It was voted the tenth worst place to live in the UK in 2019.

When they were teens, their dad bought a gas station and they started learning the ropes.

Brothers who never been to University, rolled their sleeves up and did all the odd work doing the stocktake as well as cleaning the toilets at their father’s petrol station.

Valli quickly sold this gas station but the brothers came up with the idea of ​​turning the gas station into a “shopping destination.”

They knew exactly how to run a gas station and started daydreaming about their own business.

“We have been on the pumps, we have been stocking the shelves, cleaning the toilets. You do everything. And once you do the foundation work, it is no different wherever you go in the world. It is a petrol station; you are selling fuel, you are selling coffee, you are selling convenience.” Zuber told.

Bother brothers are proof that hard work and creativity can take anyone to the top.

They worked long hours for several years together to save up £150,000 and in

2001 bought their own forecourt in Bury, Greater Manchester, to test their idea of ​​offering a wide range of fresh produce and healthy snacks.

They spent their entire life savings, and they had nothing to fall back on if things went wrong.

Zuber told the secrete of success : ‘We wanted to create a destination where you could get fuel, food-to-go and shopping. ‘This is the formula and it works. ‘

The items they sold at the connected shop had high margins as customers were willing to pay for the convenience.

Both brothers began small, opening a petrol station, and went on to build a chain of thousands of petrol stations in Europe and the United States as part of their company, EG Group.

The brothers set up branches of Spar, Carrefour and other supermarket chains alongside Subway, Burger King, Greggs and KFC outlets.

In 2010, the EG group of brothers opened the first Starbucks drive-thru in the UK. They now operate 110 Starbucks stores and are the largest KFC franchise operator in the UK, with 125 outlets.

EG Group is now the largest gas station operator in Europe and has expanded to the United States and Australia.

The company has grown into the UK’s second-largest privately-owned company, with revenues of over £ 18 billion a year.

The brothers are believed to be sitting on a fortune of £3.5 billion.

Zuber said, “we are proud of our Lancashire heritage and so far have resisted such suggestions”. In fact, the brothers recently opened their new £35million head office overlooking the Fishmoor Reservoir in the town.

The brothers have teamed up with private equity firm TDR Capital to buy the third-largest chain of UK supermarkets, ASDA for £6.8bn.

The Issa brothers are an inspiration to many entrepreneurs.