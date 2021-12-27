Zoora Shah an uneducated woman from rural Mirpur in Pakistan, came to Bradford in the early 70s after an arranged marriage.

Zoora Shah ‘An Unusual Woman’ Killed ‘Lover’ To Protect Daughters in Bradford

She was regularly beaten by her husband and forced to undergo several abortions to avoid giving birth to girls.

She lost one baby very late in pregnancy after one very violent beating; another died a few months after birth.

When she had managed to give birth to only one son, her husband threw her and her three children out on to the streets.

She was rejected by her community and as there were no refuges or services for abused Asian women in Bradford, she found herself homeless, destitute and isolated.

In these desperate circumstances, she was befriended by Mohammed Azam, a drug dealer from the criminal underworld of Bradford, who offered to secure her accommodation by arranging a mortgage in his name although she made all the payments from her benefits, factory work earnings and savings.

Azam, although a married man with children, used his financial hold over Zoora to enslave her. Her house had become a prison for her and she could not free herself from Azam’s control over her.

Azam ‘used’ Zoora as and when he pleased including in a cemetery where she had buried her two other children who had died at childbirth. He also possessed firearms and threatened to use his contacts in the criminal world to find her if she tried to run away.

When Azam was sentenced to 10 years in jail for drug offences in 1984, Zoora thought she was finally free of him. Instead, he allegedly encouraged associates to visit her for good time, she was plagued by men knocking on her door demanding ‘favours’. It was because Azam tried to ‘pass on’ Zoora to other male inmates on the point of release.

After his release, his control on her tightened, she tried to hire a hitman to kill him. But when when he took interest in her two teenage daughters she decided to kill him herself.

Zoora’s GP and social services records show that she suffered from depression and illness throughout her married life which gradually deteriorated during her relationship with Azam.

She had countless abortions, viral and kidney infections and suffered from

anemia and malnutrition. But she found it impossible to leave Azam.

The final straw came when she feared that Azam had kept his eyes on her daughters.

She obtained some arsenic poison while on a trip to Pakistan, she laced a samosa with arsenic in the hope it would reduce his ‘appetite’. Azam was ill for a month but he continued to abuse her, so she spiked a sweet and fed it to him at a family gathering. He died the next day.

He was buried after no symptoms of murder were found, but later on during his body was exhumed, she was charged with murder, attempted murder and plotting to murder and was arrested in 1992.

Following Azam’s death, she was charged with murder and attempted murder and a number of other offences. At her trial in 1993, Zoora Shah denied having committed the murder and refused to give evidence out of fear and shame.

She was convicted at Leeds crown court in December 1993 of killing Azam, a heroin-dealing Bradford businessman whom she met after her husband left.

She chose to remain silent about her abuse in the hope of saving the honour of her daughters. Her main concern was to avoid her daughters from being condemned to a life which she lived. Zoora was found guilty on all counts and given a life sentence with a tariff of twenty years.

Her appeal was heard in 1998. Despite strong medical and other evidence, she lost the appeal mainly because the judges deemed her story of surviving by her wits in an all-male, criminal world in absolute poverty to be ‘incapable of belief.’

In 2000, following a concerted campaign, Lord Justice Bingham was asked by the Home Secretary to give his views and recommendations on Zoora’s tariff. He recommended that her tariff be reduced from 20 to 12 years and this recommendation was accepted. In giving his reasons, Lord Justice Bingham accepted the new evidence that we had put forward but which had been dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

Zoora’s daughters, Naseem and Fozia Shah, continued to campaign for her release. Justice for Women in Leeds visited and supported Zoora regularly, working closely with Southall Black Sisters, as she was serving her life sentence in Yorkshire. Zoora was finally released in 2006, having served two years longer than her reduced tariff.