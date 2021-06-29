Zeshaam Khan, 23, and Khawaar Awan, 21, Jailed for 50 years in Bradford

TWO men found guilty of attempted murder have been jailed for nearly 50 years for a shooting and a robbery in which the victim was threatened with a gun.

Zeshaam Khan, 23, and Khawaar Awan, 21, both of Bradford, were both convicted at Leeds Crown Court on April 14 this year following a shooting in Britannia Gardens, Pudsey.

The court heard officers were called to the property at 12.14am on June 10, 2018 to reports of two masked men having fired two guns.

At the time of the shootings there were people inside, but no one was injured.

No one was present when officers arrived, but evidence was found of the guns being fired.

They were also found guilty of the robbery – at business premises close to Maharaja Fabrics in Cemetery Road, Bradford, at 7.30pm on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

The victim was entering the premises with a large amount of cash when he was

chased back inside.

He was then assaulted and threatened with a gun before the suspects fled with the money. A second man also suffered minor head injuries after being assaulted.

Khan and Awan were sentenced today. Khan given an extended sentence of 28 and-a-half years, with an extended licence period of five years, and Awan an extended sentence of 21 years with an extended licence period of three years.

Sentencing the men, Judge Rodne Jameson QC, said Khan and Awan were “dangerous offenders posing a high risk of serious harm to the public”.

Detective Superintendent Carl Galvin (Protective Services, Crime) is West Yorkshire Police’s lead for serious and organised crime.

He said: “The shooting in Pudsey and the subsequent robbery caused considerable and understandable concern in the local community, but I am pleased to say that the two offenders have now been brought to justice.

“The thorough and detailed investigations into what happened and the subsequent extended sentences these two have received show that such incidents will not be tolerated.