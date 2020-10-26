Zeeshan Khan, sole Director of Xenonz UK Ltd, which is based off Parry Lane in Bradford, pleaded guilty to 16 trademark offences after an investigation into the company.

Zeeshan Khan Ordered to Payback £190K in 3 Months, Sold Fake Audi Parts in Bradford

Zeeshan Khan was sentenced on 26 February 2019 to a 12-month community order for 250 hours of unpaid work following a hearing at Bradford Crown Court.

The defendant had previously pleaded guilty to 16 trademarks offences as a result of an investigation into the online sale of counterfeit car parts bearing the Audi trademark.

The company came to the attention of West Yorkshire Trading Standards when Audi voiced concerns after making a test purchase from the company.

They bought an Audi radiator grill bearing the “Four Rings” and “RS7” trademark for £249.99.

When Audi examined the purchased item they confirmed it was counterfeit. A genuine trademarked version of the same item would have cost £658.

Neither the Company nor Mr Khan were approved to manufacture or distribute Audi goods.

As a result of the test purchase, West Yorkshire Trading Standards attended at the business premises of Xenonz UK, Unit 4, Crown Works, Parry Lane, Bradford.

During that search a further 403 counterfeit items were discovered, all relating to Audi trademarked goods. The total value of these items was over £12,000.00.

The investigation showed that Zeeshan Khan had imported the

counterfeit items from China.

When questioned about this he stated he was unaware of trademark legislation and confirmed he had never applied to be an authorised trademark holder.

He accepted that he didn’t perform any due diligence on the items when they arrived from his supplier in China and had accepted verbal confirmation that the parts were genuine.

Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 proceedings will now be undertaken to recover the total extent of his benefit from the offending.

Mr Khan was found to have benefited from his offending to the amount of £309,664.

His assets available for confiscation were calculated as £187,664.77 and, as such, a confiscation order was made for that amount.

He has been given three months to pay.

David Lodge, Head of West Yorkshire Trading Standards said: “Counterfeit goods not only undermine the UK economy but can also be dangerous, especially when the goods in question are car parts. This Service is dedicated to protecting the community and honest businesses from such offenders. Anyone with any information about counterfeiting should contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 03454 04 05 06.”

Councillor Sue Duffy, Deputy Chair of the West Yorkshire Joint Services Committee which oversees the work of Trading Standards commented: “The Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 proceedings highlight the stance West Yorkshire Trading Standards has on people who commit these offences. We will now look to pursue confiscation of any financial gain accrued through this counterfeit offending.”