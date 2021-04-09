Young man along with his mother died in a traffic accident on Dina road after their motorcycle collided with a car.

Zeeshan Chaudry of C-3 Along With Mother Died in a Traffic Accident in Dina

Zeeshan Chaudray son of Qari Rafaqat resident of c-3 Mirpur was traveling along with his mother when motorcycle collided with a car.

Both mum and son lost their lives in the accident. Funeral prayer of both will be offered at their native home town in Gujar Khan.

Road traffic accidents (RTA) are an important yet preventable cause of death and disability in developing countries like Pakistan. Yet accurate epidemiological data on injuries in developing country injuries is often difficult to obtain.

According to the latest WHO data published in 2018 Road Traffic Accidents Deaths in Pakistan reached 30,046 or 2.42% of total deaths. The age adjusted Death Rate is 17.12 per 100,000 of population ranks Pakistan #95 in the world.

Around 36,000 people were killed in road accidents across the country last year and therefore, the Motorway police are making all efforts to check such deaths by ensuring adherence to traffic laws by road

users.

This was stated by Motorway police SSP Asghar Ali Yousafzai during a session held here on Tuesday to create awareness of traffic laws among Khubaib College students.

The SSP said the statistics showed that road accidents claimed 1.2 million lives worldwide every year with the disregard of traffic laws by the deceased to blame.

He said that death incidence would considerably reduce if a sense of respect for road signs and traffic laws was inculcated among drivers and motorcyclists.

Mr Yousafzai said the Motorway police took strict action against violators of traffic laws without discrimination and discouraged use of mobile phone, hands-free device and headphones by drivers by imposing heavy fines.

He asked students to drive cars, ride motorcycles and cross roads carefully saying their life is more precious than everything.

TWO KILLED: Two people, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents here on Tuesday.

The Serae Saleh police said Noreen Bibi of Chapra village died after being hit by stray bullets on Monday night. They said they had begun investigation after registered a case against unidentified gunmen.

Also, Tanveer died of critical injuries after the tractor he drove fell into a roadside ravine in Komal Gali village near Pir Sohawa area.