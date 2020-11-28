Mohammed Zeb Zaheer, 37, and Mohammed Iqbal Khan, 53, both from Coventry, and Matthew Sutherland, 44, from Leamington, have been caged for a total of 21 years.

Zeb Zaheer and Iqbal Khan Caged For 11 Years For £29.5Million Tax Scam in Coventry

The three were prosecuted over a bogus IT project which saw them claim to be developing an IT healthcare system for two countries in the Middle East.

Sutherland was the architect of the crime and used his company to claim tax relief of £29.5 million

against a purported £137 million spend on the fake project.

Zaheer and Khan were the front men for companies used to carry out the fraud.

All three men were charged with fraud in March 2018 following an investigation, after a falsified bank statement was submitted in January 2016.

Khan, of Pennington Way, Foleshill, for seven years and Zaheer, of Wrigsham Street, Cheylesmore for five years.

Sutherland, of Blackdown Mill, Leamington, was jailed for nine years.

“Anyone with information about any type of tax fraud can report it to HMRC online or call our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”