We have come across some pictures featuring Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, and Bella Hadid. Yes, some controversial images have broken the internet. So, read this article in full length to learn about the new gossip that is ruling the town currently.

Zayn Maliks’ Hand Moved from Gigi Hadids Butt and Fans Are In Awe

Stars are always being snapped by their fans. And among such sessions, it is so easy to notice every single move of the stars. I wonder, how carefully they have to take their steps! It becomes so easy to be targeted if anyone notices you with one wrong move. With every wrong move, the stars are sure to make the headlines of the next news session. I suppose that is the other side of the coin.

Something similar did happen with one of your favorite stars. Well, Gigi Hadid threw her birthday party and gave birth to some controversial photos. You might be wondering what am I trying to say.

Well, without running around the bush let me tell you on a straightforward note.

Actually, as per the ritual, fans did reach the destination to snap Gigi Hadid on her birthday bash. And you will go crazy once you look at the photos that eventually got caught in the camera. Are you curious to know about it?

At the destination, different stars were noticed. Who were they? Well, there was Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, and Bella Hadid. The incident took place on Friday i.e., 24th of April 2021. All of them were waiting at a New York City food truck. They were all waiting for their grilled cheese sandwiches. You might be wondering, what is so controversial about this.

The controversial aspect of the incident is that Zayn Malik’s hands were indeed resting on Gigi’s butt. Are you shocked now? Yes, and their fans captured the moment. But what fired the controversy was when Bella Hadid came into the picture. To all those who do not know Bella, she is the younger sister of Gigi.