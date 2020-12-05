Zayn Malik, a singer from Britain was the ex-member of band One Direction. A boyfriend of Gigi Hadid who both together have a baby.

Zayn Malik Opens Up About His Faith, “No I Wouldn’t Call Myself A Muslim”

Zayn has the fabulous fan following, especially from Pakistan. People loved him from the One Direction even after when he had left the band.

Zayn Malik just gave an interview to British Vogue where he opens about being Muslim.

He said something about being called Muslim that causes many of his Muslim fans to forfeit from his fan following. He also said that he’s not friends with any of his ex-One Direction band members.

During the interview, the singer when asked about his religious beliefs said, “To be honest, I’ve never spoken publicly about what my religious beliefs are. I’m not professed to be a Muslim.”

“Would he call a Muslim now?” the interviewer asked.

Zayn added: “No, I wouldn’t.”

The reaction over Malik’s statements about his religious beliefs are mixed. Some fans are in utter shock and some say that they saw it coming. The shock came because Zayn’s father is a Pakistani Muslim and apparently, belongs to a Muslim family.

On his interview with the London Evening Standard, he opens

The first time I came to America, I had three security checks before I got on the plane; first they said that I’d been randomly selected, and then they said it was something to do with my name, it was flagging something on their system. Then when I landed, it was like a movie. They kept me there for three hours, questioning me about all kinds of crazy stuff. I was 17, my first time in America, jet-lagged off the plane, confused. The same thing happened the next time too.

about being Muslim and the experience that he had as a result of his faith. Zayn told the London Evening Standard that on his trip to America, he had constantly stopped by the security. He said,

On his interview with a fashion magazine for the December issue, Zayn was asked if he would call himself a Muslim and he replied, “No I wouldn’t”. He also said that religious matter is very personal and can cause a lot of mishaps.

Now people are legit cancelling him,