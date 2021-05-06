Zayn is opening up about finding the balance between work and life after welcoming Khai, his and Gigi Hadid’s baby, in September 2020.

Zayn Malik Opened Up About Raising Baby Khai With Gigi Hadid

Speaking on the Zach Sang Show, Zayn spoke about his most recent album, Nobody Is Listening, which was released in January. Calling it “probably my favorite record,” Zayn shared that most of the album was recorded in Pennsylvania, where the Hadids own a farm. It’s no surprise that his time there, a big chunk of which was spent waiting for and welcoming baby Khai, hugely inspired the record, particularly the track “River Road.”

“I tried to delve a little deeper into my own personal things on that record. I feel like speaking in your own voice is always received the best way. I feel like that’s the case with that record,” Zayn told Zach. “A lot of the things were very personal to me and it’s nice to get [a similar] response from people that don’t necessarily know you on a personal level.”

Now that the album has been out for a few months, and though going back and forth between farm and city life, the British singer revealed he has been back in the Pennsylvanian countryside, getting some quality family time and writing new music and poems on the side – but, of course, things are a

bit different this time. “Right now, because we have the kid and stuff, I spend a lot of time with my little girl and my missus,” Zayn recounted. “We hang out a lot together but when I can get the evening to myself, I try to come over here and do a bit of writing and Gi is really cool about it. It has been easy. She’s wicked.” (Fun fact: Zayn also admitted Gigi helped him with the cover art for Nobody Is Listening. He chose a painting of his and Gigi worked on “the font and the writing atop the album cover” that made the final version.)

Back in March, the singer had also opened up about fatherhood and admitted that baby Khai was so amazing, she had made it “really easy” for both parents to “ease into” their new life. “She sleeps really well and she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure,” he said back then. “[Life before] was just very focused on my career. I had time for my relationship too, but it was still solely about me. The fact that she has been so easy to adjust to, it’s been surprising to me. I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, and just doing really relaxing and chill stuff with her.”