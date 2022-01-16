Zayn Malik Had Affair With Towie Star Abi Clarke While Dating Supermodel Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik had an affair with a TV beauty behind the back of supermodel lover Gigi Hadid.

As reports in media, Abi Clarke told her friend that Malik was ‘obsessed’ with her.

Abi believed he had split from his supermodel lover Gigi Hadid — and ended it when she saw a text from her on his phone.

Zayn’s reported affair began in Los Angeles but soon ended when Abi saw a text from Gigi Hadid on his phone, reading: “I miss you.”

She said: “I felt terrible. I thought he and Gigi were done. I didn’t want to be his other woman so backed off. I felt so sorry.”

Abi, 30, revealed they were in Zayn’s bedroom, there was a

four-poster bed with silk sheets and curtains around it. It felt like going into a dungeon.

“I called him my ‘Mr Grey’. We spoke about the book and movie and had a laugh about it. He loves it.

Abi told her friend: “I was stunned. I went very quiet. He’d made it clear he was single. He was so attentive to me I thought it must be true. We were seeing a lot of each other and you grew feelings. It was very awkward.”

Abi told her friend: “He said he liked me, he was in an oversized black jacket and drinking brandy… he was all over me.”

On one occasion, Zayn also compared Abi to ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards, whom he split with in 2015.

Zayn split from supermodel Gigi in October, after six years together. They share a 16-month-old daughter Khai