Zayn Malik Gets Back to Work After Welcoming Baby Girl with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik has delighted his fans with a rare snap of himself in his first social media appearance since becoming a dad.

The 27-year-old singer welcomed his first child with girlfriend Gigi Hadid just weeks ago.

The former One Direction star has kept a low profile since the arrival.

This isn’t out of character as he rarely posted on his social media pages before as he usually opted for a slice of the quiet life.

But the star has emerged from new parenthood hiding to thrill fans with a snap of himself as he filmed a music video.

Zayn was seen sitting on a stone bench among a woodland setting in an unbuttoned purple velvet shirt, giving fans a glimpse at his heavily tattooed chest.

Surrounded by a lighting and filming team, the star rocked a smattering of purple highlights to

match his outfit as his raven locks sat perfectly styled in a quiff.

He captioned the offering to his 36.9 million Instagram followers: “BETTER” alluding to his upcoming new album and emotive single by the same name.

Zayn’s rare social media appearance comes after details of chart topping Zayn and his 25-year-old model and former reality star girlfriend’s happy arrival were allegedly spilled.

Sources claimed to have further details of the happy birth after the couple opted to keep things very private.

Their source also claimed the date of the birth was last Saturday, 19 September 2020.

The outlet also claimed: “Hadid and the baby’s dad, pop star Zayn Malik, had been isolating on the farm since May, and were more recently reportedly splitting their time between Pennsylvania and Manhattan.

The couple – who have had an on-off romance since 2015 – have been sharing arty snaps of their bundle of joy and some of the gifts she has already received from world famous stars.