Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik have recently been spotted together having dinner in N.Y.C. which has sparked dating rumours.

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez spotted holding hands in NYC

The duo was also spotted kissing according to reports. The speculation about the two first began when TikTok user @klarissa.mpeg shared screenshots of a text exchange with a friend of hers in a now-viral video, who went on to claim that she was the pair’s hostess at an unnamed restaurant in the city.

She also claimed that she saw both Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez at their dinner, while they were holding hands at SoHo

in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm.

Most restaurant staff and restaurant goers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date, the sources claimed.

Moreover, Meanwhile, neither Selena nor Zayn has confirmed their relationship. Zayn Malik has a daughter, Khai, with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Zayn and Gigi broke up in October last year following an altercation between Zayn and Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid.

Selena, on other hand, recently became the first woman to reach 400 million followers on Instagram, surpassing Kylie Jenner (who has 382 million followers), which made her the most-followed woman on the social media platform.