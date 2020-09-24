Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Welcome Their First Child, A ‘Healthy and Beautiful’ Baby

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

The former One Direction star announced the birth in a touching social media post on Wednesday, calling their precious gift ‘healthy and beautiful.’

‘Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful’ the 27-year-old Pillowtalk singer wrote along with a black and white photo of his heavily tattooed hand holding on to his and the 25-year-old supermodel’s pride and joy.

‘To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x’

Shortly after Gigi shared her own message, writing: ‘Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.’

Friends, family and fans of the couple flocked to Instagram comments to send their love.

Gigi’s father Mohamed shared a sweet comment on Gigi’s post, writing, ‘Congrats .. Jido’s heart belongs to you.. baby girl.’

The real estate developer used the word ‘Jido’ in his comment, which means ‘grandfather’ in Arabic.

Along with a slew of hearts, Gigi’s close friend Hailey Bieber wrote: ‘Welcome babygirl!! So happy for you guys.’

Fellow model Emily Ratajkowski said: ‘Congratulations Gigi and Zayn’ with several crown emojis.

Model Devon Windsor wrote: ‘Sooooo tiny and delicious!!!’ and Olivia Culpo said: ‘Ahhh!!!!! HUGE congrats!!!!! I can’t wait to meet this angel.’

Kourtney Kardashian jumped into the comments with multiple hearts to show her support.

High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale gushed, ‘So happy for you.’

Gigi’s friend Tan France was delighted as he wrote, ‘YAY. Congratulations, my love. I’m

over the moon for you both!’

The news Gigi and Zayn were expecting first emerged in April after a ‘family source’ spilled the beans about the IMG beauty and her on/off boyfriend of five years.

Shortly after she confirmed the news herself.

Gigi said at the time: ‘Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.

‘Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.’

Gigi hinted that her child was on the way at the end of August when she shared a stunning photo of herself at 33-weeks.

At the time it was unclear whether she was counting down from the time of the post or the photoshoot.

And her parents have been keeping fans on edge with their hints about the impending birth.

Father Mohamed had the world talking when he appeared to announce the baby’s arrival after sharing a tender poem for his grandchild on Instagram last week.

But he later clarified that the family was still waiting when asked if Gigi had in fact given birth in the comment section.

When a fan wondered ‘Did Gigi give birth to her baby, please can anyone answer,’ he said ‘No, not yet.’

The proud grandfather reposted the letter on Thursday morning after Gigi confirmed the birth with a new caption which read: ‘Welcome to earth Baby Girl Lets paint the town .. and give it a Little Rock N Roll.’

Zayn meanwhile made his return to social media earlier on Wednesday, teasing his new single Better, just hours before announcing the birth of his daughter.

Things have been going well for the couple as they readied themselves to start a family.