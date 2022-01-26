Former couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been trying to be nice to each other for the sake of their daughter Khai.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid To Fight Custody Battle for Their Daughter Khai

A source as per US Weekly, that things are going quite smooth between British singer Zayn Malik and famous model Gigi Hadid, who are working to be co-parents for their one-year-old.

“Gigi and Zayn are getting along just fine,” the sources revealed. “They’ve been in each other’s lives in some way or another for the past few weeks. Malik is trying to be a responsible father while always being available for his little one, the sources added.

The source added that there is no custody battle going on right now and they are just trying to work things out as co-parents. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in,” Malik declared on social media after Gigi’s

mother Yolanda Hadid accused him of the altercation.

A separate source told In Touch that Zayn “has been working on himself.” The insider said, “There’s still a strong emotional connection between him and Gigi, but there are also lingering trust issues.” “He’d have to prove that he has fixed his anger problems and completely changed for Gigi to consider giving him another chance,” the source claimed.

“They’re taking it one day at a time and seeing what happens, but she’s prioritising Khai over anything else.” Last October, Zayn, who pleaded no contest to four charges of harassment, reportedly begged his ex to take him back. “He’s been begging and sobbing on the phone, insisting that it was an isolated incident,” a source close to the ‘Pillowtalk’ crooner claimed in November.