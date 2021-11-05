Zayn Malik Allegedly Grabbed and Shoved Gigi’s Mum Yolanda

Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harass Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda!

As per the court document, the former One Direction singer was accused of grabbing Yolanda Hadid and shoving her against a dresser.

Malik, 28, was charged with four counts of harassment after an incident on Sept. 29 in which he allegedly “grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain,” the documents stated.

The singer also allegedly hurled a series of insults and “continuous cursing” at Yolanda, 57, including telling her to “stay away from [his] f—ing daughter,” the statement added.

Malik, 28, and the American supermodel Gigi, 26, parents to 13 months old daughter Khai, 13 months. have reportedly broken up.

The incident was first brought to the attention of the public by Malik himself via a statement he shared in a tweet on Thursday.

As being reported The “Pillowtalk” singer faced an additional charge against John McMahon, the security person

on duty on the mentioned day Sept. 29, whom he attempted to “physically engage in a fight…while continually cursing at him,” the documents revealed.

Malik has pleaded no contest to the charges, though his plea was entered as a guilty plea, according to the documents.

As per the documents obtained by the publication, the “Like I Would” singer is required to serve 90 days of probation for each of the four counts, resulting in 360 total days of probation. Malik must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program, and is barred from having contact with Yolanda or McMahon.

Malik’s probation will end if he goes six months without any violations.

On the other hand, In a statement to TMZ, Malik has categorically denied claims that he had struck Yolanda.

He said, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”