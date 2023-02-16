Zara Mohammed re-elected as Secretary General at Muslim Council of Britain (MCB)

Zara Mohammed has been re-elected as Secretary General at the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB).

She will serve as Secretary General for the next two-year term (2023-2025) after having run unopposed for the post.

The MCB is the UK’s largest and most diverse Muslim umbrella organisation with over 500 affiliated national, regional and local organisations, mosques, charities and schools. Affiliates elect a Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General and National Council every two years.

Mohammed Kozbar won the majority of affiliate votes. Lamine Konate, an imam and acting Treasurer of the MCB, was also in the running for this post.

Mohammed Kozbar is a Master’s graduate in Charity Management. He has

previously served on the MCB’s National Council and is the Chairman of Finsbury Park Mosque.

Zara Mohammed, said: “It has been an honour to serve our communities over the past two years as Secretary General of this great national institution, and to be entrusted with the responsibility to lead for the next two hereafter. I thank our affiliates for engaging and upholding MCB’s internal democracy through the election process, and outgoing Office Bearers and National Council members for their exemplary service.

“I welcome DSG Mohammed Kozbar into post, and look forward to working alongside him, our incoming National Council (2023-2025) and Office Bearers to continue serving the MCB’s network of affiliates across the UK, and the wider British Muslim communities of which they are a part.”