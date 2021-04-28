Zain Ahmed crashed the swanky vehicle, which had been rented for his brother’s wedding, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Zain Ahmed Crashed Rented Luxury Car At Wedding, Later Sold Drugs to Pay £60K

But as the car had been sourced from an illegitimate renter, Ahmed was not properly insured to drive it, meaning he was faced with paying the £60,000 off himself.

The 22-year-old appeared at Burnley Crown Court this week after he was stopped by police with over £2,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin – which he later admitted possessing to sell on.

His defence barrister Brendan O’Leary said: “Part of the reason he became involved in the dealing of Class A drugs is due to the fact that in December of 2018, he went to his brother’s wedding. As is the tradition at Asian weddings, cars are rented, often high-powered cars to celebrate the occasion and mark it with flamboyance.

“He was later involved in a road traffic accident while driving that car.

“He had not rented it from a legitimate renter, unbeknown to him, and therefore was uninsured. He was met with an ultimatum – pay it back one way or the other.

“He took the very foolish decision not to inform his family and to go along and to try and get rid of the debt as quickly as possible.”

The court heard how Ahmed was caught selling drugs in April 2019, when he was spotted in his car on Venice Street in Burnley with a second man Seraj Safiq.

Prosecutor Richard Archer explained how officers became suspicious after seeing the two men in the vehicle and approached the car.

He said: “Following some resistance to the police’s attempt to

search the car, Ahmed exited and made off. As he exited he dropped a Nokia phone, he left an iPhone behind and he was carrying a bag.

“When officers caught up with him he was no longer carrying the bag. It was later recovered nearby and was found to contain £670 in cash. Also recovered from along the route taken by him were 11 knotted plastic packages containing a total of 16.8g of diamorphine.

“Shafiq had stayed in the car and from there the police recovered a further 13.7g of diamorphine and an additional 1.65g together with 2.68g of crack cocaine. These drugs are attributed to Ahmed by virtue of his plea.”

The total street value of the drugs found totalled £2,570 and messages relating to drug dealing were found on Ahmed’s phone.

As a result of Shafiq’s presence in the car his home was searched where a small amount of cocaine was found. It was accepted that the drugs were for personal use and so he was only charged with possession. He was fined £190.

Ahmed, of Roundwood Avenue, Burnley, admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply.

Jailing him for two years , Judge Sara Dodd said: “You were pressured into selling drugs to pay off a £60,000 debt which was caused to a vehicle.

“I accept there are elements of a lesser role – you were engaged in this through coercion or intimidation. You were at the time and are now to be considered immature and you had no influence of those above you in the chain.

“Yours was a limited role, you were simply selling – but that role was to sell a significant amount of drugs onto the streets of this town.”