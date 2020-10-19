YouTuber Zaid Ali gave Yumna the most amazing gift ever and proved that he’s a sweet husband and an example worth following.

Zaid Ali T Buy A New BMW for Wife Yumna & Internet’s Losing It

In a recent turn of events, to express his love for his wife Yumna, Zaid Ali T took to his Instagram to make quite a big announcement. He wanted to let all his fans know that he bought his wife a car. Yes, you read correctly!

Zaid Ali T shared a picture of his wife in which she can be seen sitting atop a white BMW.

Clad in a pair of leather pants and a checkered shirt, Yumna is all smiles as she can be seen throwing her hands up in the air with joy.

Zaid Ali can also be seen all smiles standing besides the car and looking at his wife with much joy.

“Today is not our anniversary. Today is not Yumnah’s birthday, today is nothing special but I decided to buy Yumnah a new car,” he captioned the post.

Concluding his note, he said,” We should spoil and love them just as much on normal days as we do on special days. That’s what makes a relationship strong. Enjoy your new car Jani.”

A fan of him, made a meme out of it by saying that Zaid Ali can buy a car for his ‘girl’ while you cannot get an iPhone.

Zaid Ali was quick to respond. He told off the girl by picking up on the world ‘girl.’ According to him, she used the wrong word here because Yumnah is his wife and not his girl. Of course, the word, girl is in the context of ’girlfriend’. He further elaborated that his wife has been with him through thick and thin and not because of worldly things.

The couple tied the knot on August 20, 2017.