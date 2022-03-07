A MAN is due to appear in court in two weeks’ time after being charged with assaulting two police officers at the weekend.

Zahoor Hussain Charged After Bradford Police Officer Attacked in Street

Police were called to the incident at 5.54pm on Saturday, in St Leonard’s Road, Girlington, following reports of a disturbance involving a large group of people.

While in attendance two officers were assaulted, with one requiring hospital treatment after the attack, and emergency response had to be called to the scene with additional officers attending.

A video of the incident, which circulated on social media, appeared to show a man swing a number of punches at a police officer before standing over him shouting.

Four men were arrested following the affray incident and one was subsequently charged.

Zahoor Hussain, 36, of St Leonard’s Road, Girlington, has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of public order, and has been released on bail.

He will appear before

Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 24.

Another man, aged 25, was dealt with via an out of court disposal for his role in the incident, and two other men are on bail pending further enquiries.

High visibility patrols have been increased in the area following the incident to reassure local residents and the assaulted officers are getting support following the ordeal.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Woodhead of Bradford District CID, said: “A number of enquiries remain ongoing regarding the affray incident on St Leonard’s Road and assaults on two police officers who attended.

“West Yorkshire Police treat assaults on blue light emergency workers extremely seriously and will always seek to bring prosecutions and put these cases before the courts wherever possible.

“We are aware that footage is circulating online showing this incident and I would remind residents that as criminal charges have been brought this is an active case under the Contempt of Court Act.

“Any footage showing what took place should not be shared due to the risk of prejudicing forthcoming court proceedings.”