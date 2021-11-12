Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, was removed from a courtroom on Wednesday for speaking out of turn during the hearing of the case.

Zahir Jaffer Thrown Out of Courtroom Again for Speaking Out of Turn

The main accused had appeared before a district and sessions court in Islamabad. Other suspects who were released on bail – including Zahir’s mother Asmat Adamjee and employees of Therapy Works – also appeared in the court.

During the hearing, the judge inquired where the plaintiff’s lawyer was, to which lawyer Babar Hayat Samoor replied that Shah Khawar was busy at the Supreme Court and asked the judge to start the proceedings.

While the hearing was underway, the prime suspect began speaking out of turn.

The judge ordered the accused

to leave the courtroom, after which Zahir was removed from the room.

The hearing was adjourned after cross-examination of the statement of the National Forensic Crime Agency in-charge, Muhammad Imran.

Last week, Zahir was forcibly removed from the courtroom after he hurled expletives at Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani during the hearing of the case.

The accused had repeatedly interrupted the hearing causing the judge to ask the police to remove him from the courtroom, stating that he was creating “drama”.

Later, the court warned Zahir about his attitude, claiming that he will not be allowed to appear before the bench if he tried to disrupt the proceedings again.

In a written order, Judge Atta Rabbani said that the accused created a “fuss in the court and tried to interfere in the proceedings” during the previous hearing on November 3.