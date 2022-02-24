A local court in Islamabad has sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death for the murder of Noor Mukadam after a long-drawn trial of over four months.

Zahir Jaffer Sentenced to Death For Murder of His Girlfriend Noor Mukadam

The verdict was announced by district and sessions court judge Justice Atta Rabbani. Co-accused Jan Muhammad and Muhammad Iftikhar, the gardener and security guard at Zahir’s house, have been sentenced to 10 years in prison each.

Ahead of the verdict today, Zahir was brought to the court along with the other co-accused — Zakir Jaffer (Zahir’s father), Iftikhar (watchman) and Jan Mohammad (gardener).

Zahir’s mother Asmat Adamjee, father Zakir Jaffer and cook Jamil have been acquitted, along with all employees of Therapy Works.

The death sentence, however, is subject to confirmation by the Islamabad High Court.

He has also been sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs200,000 under Section 376 (punishment for abuse) of the PPC.

The court also ordered Zahir to pay Rs0.5 million to Noor’s legal heir. In case of non-payment, the amount would be realised as arrears of land revenue and in case of non-realisation, he would have to undergo

six months simple imprisonment.

Additionally, he has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 for kidnapping in order to murder (Section 364) and one year of rigorous imprisonment for wrongful confinement (Section 342).

The imprisonment sentences would run concurrently with the benefit of Section 382(B) (period of detention to be considered while awarding sentence of imprisonment) of the Criminal Procedure Code granted to the convict.

Noor, 27, was found murdered at Jaffar’s residence in the capital’s upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20 last year. A first information report (FIR) was registered the same day against Zahir Jaffer — the primary accused who was arrested from the site of the murder — under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim’s father, Shaukat Mukadam, who is a retired diplomat.

Noor’s father Shaukat Mukadam hailed the court’s verdict and thanked the media for keeping the matter “alive”.

“An exemplary punishment has been given to the primary accused,” he said while speaking to the media outside the court. He termed the verdict as a “victory” for the court and justice.

“Everyone was praying [for justice]. The whole nation and world were with us,” he added.