Zahir Zakir Jaffer, the primary accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, on Wednesday again refused to sign a power of attorney that would have seen him receive legal representation, as he insisted on being represented by a counsel of his own choice.

Zahir Jaffer refuses legal representation again, insists on counsel of own choice

During the hearing of the case today, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani ordered a lawyer named Malik Amjad to get the power of attorney signed by Zahir. The lawyer was recommended by a relative of the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zahir had earlier also refused to accept a public prosecutor recommended by the court.

However, despite the judge’s directives, Zahir did not sign the document and refused to authorise Amjad as his attorney, saying: “He is not my lawyer. I won’t sign. My lawyer is Babar, who is a barrister [and] he is coming.”

Following Zahir’s refusal to grant consent for legal representation as well as the no-show of the attorney he wanted appointed, the judge remarked that his signature should now be secured at the jail.

Zahir’s refusal to sign the power of attorney came during the hearing for cross-examination of witnesses Head Constable Jabir, computer operator Mudassir, ASI Dost Muhammad and Dr Shazia.

In the last hearing, the lawyers of the accused had cross-examined Muhammad Imran, in-charge of the National Forensic Crime Agency and Sikandar Hayat — an official

from the Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) in Islamabad’s Aabpara area.

At the hearing, lawyer Akram Qureshi and Shehzad Qureshi represented Therapyworks employees; Sajjad Ahmed Bhatti and Malik Shahbaz Rasheed appeared as legal counsel of the household staff of Jaffer’s house, while Asad Jamal represented Zahir’s mother and Advocate Basharat turned up as legal counsel of Zahir’s father Zakir Jaffer.

The lawyers of the accused also filed a plea seeking the full record of the CCTV footage that had leaked on social media a week ago. They also requested the court to order an inquiry into the leak itself.

As the cross-examination of Dr Shazia began, one of the lawyers of the accused contended that the female officer could not be a witness as the evidence she had provided was supplementary.

Dr Shazia informed the court that it was on her directions that Dr Saira had conducted the post-mortem on Noor and later prepared the report.

She explained that the first autopsy was conducted by Dr Usman after the victim’s body was secured by law enforcers. “The permission for second post-mortem was not obtained from the magistrate,” she added.

A trial court on October 14 had indicted Zahir along with 11 others in the case — his parents, their three household staff including Iftikhar (watchman), Jan Muhammad (gardener) and Jameel (cook), Therapyworks CEO Tahir Zahoor and employees Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas. The murder trial formally began on Oct 20.