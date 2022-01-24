Zahir Jaffer Declared Mentally, Physically fit by Medical Team

Doctors at the Adiala Jail on Thursday declared the main accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case Zahir Jaffer as mentally and physically fit to stand trial.

The reports presented by the doctors before Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani stated that Jaffer had gone through multiple medical procedures and a psychiatrist had examined his mental health which, according to him, is stable.

“Zahir Jaffer is physically and mentally healthy,” the doctor told the court.

His counsel had pleaded with the court to get him medically examined, after which the court had directed the authorities for his check-up.

All the prosecution witnesses recorded their statements in Noor Mukadam’s case, including the investigation officer (IO) Abdul Sattar. The witnesses were cross-examined before, however, the investigation officer was cross-examined in today’s session.

Zahir Jaffer was presented before the court on a stretcher on latest hearing,

while previously, he had appeared before the court in a wheelchair to claim that he was mentally ill. The accused was continuously groaning during the court hearing, per reports.

In today’s session, the father of the accused Zakir Jaffer was also called before the court.

During the court hearing, the Investigation Officer Sattar said that he received the Call Detail Record (CDR) of five people on July 27.

Upon being asked about Noor Mukadam’s call data, he said that the police hadn’t obtained the Whatsapp call record because they did not know about the calls made by Noor to her parents.

He further told the court that Noor’s father Shaukat Mukadam talked to Zakir Jaffer for 11 minutes at 1:53pm on the day of the murder, July 20, adding that there are not any eye-witnesses of the murder.

According to the sources, the further hearing of the case will take place on January 24.