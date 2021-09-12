Zahir Jaffer, the murderer of Noor Muqadam has finally confessed to murdering her.

Zahir Jaffer Confesses Assaulting Girlfriend Noor Mukadam before Killing Her

According to the challan submitted to the court by the police, the main accused Zahir Jaffer had locked Noor Muqaddam in a room for refusing to marry. Police stated that Zahir Jaffer has confessed to killing Noor Muqaddam and the DNA report has confirmed that she was assaulted.

According to the challan, Zahir Jaffer told his guard not to let anyone see Noor Muqadam and the accused hid the victim’s mobile phone in another room, which was recovered by the police on the identification of the accused.

The report further

said that when Zahir Jaffer informed his father about the murder of Noor Muqadam, the father of the accused said that there was no need to panic as his men were coming to dispose of the body.

The interim challan presented by the police stated that if Zakir Jaffer had informed the police on time, Noor Muqadam could have been saved from being brutally killed but the father helped his son instead.

According to the statement of the accused, one of the employees of the therapy works had a quarrel with Amjad Mahmood who was present at the crime scene. The employees of the therapy works tried to cover up the act of the accused and destroy the evidence.