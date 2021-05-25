Zahir Jadoon Whose Private Pictures Were Leaked By Mayra, Confesses Killing Her

A man has reportedly confessed to the murder of Mayra Zulfiqar, the 24-year-old Feltham student killed in Pakistan last month.

Pakistani media outlet and a number of others have reported that Zahid Jadoon, who was one of the two men publicly named as being investigated by police over the death in the city of Lahore, has told officers he killed her.

Confessions to police are not legally binding under the South Asian country’s law – as suspects can potentially be coerced, confessions only stand if a magistrate or member of the judiciary is present.

Zahir Jadoon had been granted bail prior to any arrest

by Lahore Sessions Court and has previously claimed he was in Islamabad at the time of the murder.

He had been named as a suspect alongside another man , Saad Ameer Butt, by Mayra’s uncle Mohammed Nazeer in a ‘First information report’ (FIR), a document submitted to police by the victim of a crime or their family.

Mayra is believed to have been shot and strangled in her rented home in Lahore.

It is understood she extended her stay in Pakistan after the country was placed on the red list, Mayra having travelled there initially for a wedding.

The law graduate studied at the University of West London and was pursuing a legal career.

The FIR report, obtained by My London, revealed she had “received several threats” before her death.