Zahid Younis has been convicted of the murders of Henriett Szucs and Mihrican Mustafa, whose bodies were found in Canning Town.

Zahid Younis, 36, Jailed for life for killing and Freezing 2 innocent Women in Canning Town

Zahid Younis, 36, known as Boxer, killed Hungarian national Henriett Szucs and mother-of-three Mihrican “Jan” Mustafa.

He was found guilty of two counts of murder and jailed for life with a minimum tariff of 38 years.

Ms Szucs, 34, had last been seen in August 2016 and 38-year-old Ms Mustafa in May 2018.

Their bodies were found in Younis’s flat in Canning Town, east London, in April 2019. Police had been sent there to investigate after Younis was reported missing.

The women’s bodies were found after officers forced open a padlocked freezer, which was in a cupboard, surrounded by flies and with items stacked on top of it.

Younis showed no emotion as the verdicts were read out, while members of Ms Mustaga’s large family, who attended every day of the three-week trial, said “yes” in the public gallery.

Her older sister, Mel Mustafa, said: “Thank you God, thank you.”

A statement written on behalf of Ms Szucs’ mother, Maria, said her murder was made even harder by it being in a country she does not know the law or court processes.

She lost touch with her daughter when she came to the UK which “only exacerbates her grief” and

the fact she lay in a freezer for so long without anybody looking for her “torments Maria on a daily basis”, as well as the fact she has not been able to see her body or lay her to rest, it said.

The two women were known to have associated with Younis in the weeks leading up to their disappearance and personal possessions belonging to the pair were found inside his flat.

Traces of Ms Szucs’ blood were found on the carpet inside the property and fingerprints belonging to Ms Mustafa were found on the oven.

At his trial, Younis outlined an elaborate set of events he claimed explained why he was innocent of murder.

He told the jury he came home one day and found Ms Szucs dead on his sofa. He claimed he panicked and hid her body in a newly purchased freezer, with the help of a local criminal.

He then testified that the same criminal and another man brought the body of Ms Mustafa to his home in May 2018 and demanded he hide that body in the freezer as well.

But the jury was told that one of the men the defendant claimed had been involved was in prison at the time of the alleged events.

But the jury at Southwark Crown Court did not believe those assertions, finding him guilty of murdering both women.

Younis had already admitted two charges of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.