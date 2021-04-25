Zahid Khan is suing West Midlands Police for crushing his £200,000 Ferrari.

Zahid Khan Sues UK Police for Crushing His £200,000 Ferrari

Kha has served no prison time after being found guilty of a £500,000 number plate scam but has lodged an extraordinary claim against West Midlands Police.

West Midlands Police said the Ferrari was crushed because it had no valid insurance and was a Category B vehicle – which are officially classed as unroadworthy, meaning the shell has to be destroyed.

Khan made headlines when he parked the supercar on the pavement by the steps of Birmingham Crown Court in April 2017 – it was later seized by police.

A month later Khan appeared in court to try to prove he had bought the vehicle legally – only to be told that it had already been destroyed.

The 35-year-old was later convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud, perverting the course of justice and concealing and converting criminal property in relation to a number plate scam, where he would register existing plates with the

DVLA under his own name to sell them on.

Birmingham Crown Court heard Khan lived a playboy lifestyle and he was jailed in his absence after he fled to Dubai back in the summer of 2018.

Khan has also been hit with a confiscation order totalling £116,319 under the Proceeds of Crime Act and must serve an extra 14 months in prison if he does not comply with the order.

Speaking from Dubai, Khan, 35, he had taken legal action against the force.

He said: “I have now started proceedings against West Midlands Police for their unlawful conduct in relation to my Ferrari 458 spider worth 200k.”

Shortly after fleeing the UK, Khan posted a video appearing to show him smash up a £30,000 gold Rolex.

And just last year he filmed himself flying a plane over Dubai and stroking his pet Siberian tiger cub.

British police believe they have tracked down his bolthole and he now faces extradition back to the UK.

A Notice of Issue was sent to the force on February 4 and the case is now with London County Court.