Zahid Khan Being Extradited from Dubai, Faces 10 Years Jail for £500K numberplate Fraud

Zahid Khan is facing extradition to the UK after being tracked down to his hideaway in the United Arab Emirates.

Police confirmed Khan was facing extradition after being tracked down to his hideaway 4,500 miles away in the United Arab Emirates.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “An extradition request has been made and discussions are underway

with the UAE authorities in relation to this.

“We believe that Zahid Khan remains in the UAE at the current time.”

West Midlands Crown Prosecution Service also confirmed an extradition request had been made.

Zahid Khan and his brother Aamir Khan had also both received additional 30-month sentences for smuggling illegal immigrants into the UK.

Hours after fleeing the country, serial criminal Khan posted a video on his Facebook page to the judge saying: “Sorry, I had no choice.”

Zahid Khan, 34, was convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud, perverting the course of justice, plus concealing and converting criminal property. He also admitted three counts of fraudulently obtaining car insurance and was convicted on a fourth count he’d denied. Jailed for ten years.