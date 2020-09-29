Zahid, 25, Worked Hard to Get Back All Lost,Owns 2-Bedroom Plush at Burj Khalifa

Mohammad Zahid is CEO and founder of three companies in the UAE, who had lost it all, and worked hard to get back all that he had lost.

Zahid was only 12 when he came to the UAE with his parents in 2006 from Afghanistan. He completed his bachelors in business management from the American University in Dubai (AUD).

Zahid’s father who had construction company was cheated by his business partner and they lost everything he made in the UAE. Heartbroken family relocate to some place in Europe and then moved to Ireland.

Zahid’s family were going through hard time, it was then Zahid spent his time gaining more skills

and adding educational qualifications for himself.

He completed is masters degree with double major in International Business and Law at Griffith College in Dublin. Zahid then urged his father and family to return to the UAE and start life afresh in 2017.

He came up with and idea of MyRide(.)ae an online website where a person can book a luxury rental car, paying very little security deposit.

Following the success MyRide(.)ae he launched another website, Tripzy(.)ae providing holiday homes, yacht charters, private jet booking, helicopter tours along with his partner.

His first company is valued Dh5 million while second company has a net worth of Dh3 million today. He tells that, Networking, Knowledge and Experience are key to his success.