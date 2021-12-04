Zaffar Brothers Jailed After £300,000 ‘Halal’ Money Found in Their Taxis in Birmingham

Two taxi driver brothers from Birmingham have been jailed after police found almost £300,000 of dirty money in their cars.

Officers found £149,945 in a black JD Sports bag in Irfan Zaffar’s Wolkswagen Polo, and £138,475 in a sealed package in the boot of Saud Zaffar’s Skoda.

It happened after the pair were pulled over on the M62, near Ferrybridge in West Yorkshire, at 7pm on February 18, 2018. The haul was worth a combined £288,420. It was not known where they obtained the cash.

The duo refused to explain the source of the money they had in their vehicles when interviewed.

But the Proceeds of Crime Act puts the burden of proof on the person carrying the cash to prove the money is from a legitimate source.

Irfan Zaffar, 40, and Saud Zaffar, 34, both of Eastbourne Avenue in Hodge Hill, both pleaded admitted transferring criminal property at Manchester Crown Court on June 8.

They were both jailed for 22 months in jail at the same court today, Thursday, December 2.

An HMRC spokeswoman said: “Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs will not hesitate to pursue those suspected of playing their part in serious organised crime, which costs Britain tens of billions of pounds every year.

“We encourage anyone with information about money laundering to report it online or call the Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”