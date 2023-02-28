Yusuf Sacha, 69, was sentenced after being found guilty in a trial of numerous offences including abuse, indecent assault and indecency with a child.

Yusuf Sacha, 69, jailed for 15 years for Assaulting Children in Batley

Sacha had stood trial in January charged with offences committed over three decades ago. The offences took place against multiple victims who were children at the time.

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.

Enquiries into Sacha’s offending began in 2019 after Kirklees Police received a report from a now adult victim, disclosing the abuse suffered.

Sacha, of Broomsdale Road, Batley, was arrested in February 2021 and later charged in October of the same year.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Thornes, of Kirklees Police, said: “We

welcome the sentencing of Sacha today for very serious offences.

“In committing these awful offences he abused his status as a community figurehead and the trust that brought him in the most appalling way.

“We can only assume that in his arrogance he must have assumed his victims would not have the courage to speak out.

“Instead their bravery in coming forward has exposed his offending and allowed authorities to bring a serial child offender to justice.”

DCI Thornes, added: “West Yorkshire Police always investigates all reports of assault, no matter when the offence may have occurred, and puts the needs of victims at the heart of investigations.

“I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a assault and not reported it, for whatever reason, to contact us.”