Yusuf Kara had transferred a black bin liner containing £130,000 into a Peugeot van driven by co-accused Ashraf Khan, which was stopped in Bolton on October 17 last year.

Yusuf and Imran Khan Ordered To Hand Over £140,000 of £3 Million Drugs Conspiracy in Bolton

Kara, aged 30, from Bradford, was sentenced to 10 years and four months in prison for conspiracy to supply class A drugs and money laundering.

Imran Khan Ashraf, 31, of no fixed abode, admitted money laundering and was sentenced to 28 months.

Now they have both been been ordered to hand over thousands of pounds of their profits following Proceeds of Crime hearings.

At Leeds Crown Court Kara was given a confiscation order totalling £136,907.81 and was warned he would serve up to a further 16 months in prison if he failed to pay the full sum within three months, and would still be liable for the money.

When police had searched his house they found 56 packages, each containing a kilo of heroin, with a street value

of around £3 million, hidden in bags and a suitcase.

The court found that Kara had benefitted from his criminal conduct in the amount of £1,091,007.74 over the full course of his criminal activities.

But his recoverable assets, including cash, cars and designer clothing, only totalled £136,907.81. He has to forfeit a Ford Focus and a Peugeot 207, which he had used to transport drugs.

Ashraf was found to have benefitted from his criminal conduct in the amount of £249,550.15 but only owns assets totalling £2,669.69, which is the amount of his confiscation order.

Following the Proceeds of Crime hearings, National Crime Agency branch commander Mark Spoors said: “The class A drug trade fuels violence and intimidation in our communities, and Kara was living a lavish lifestyle profiting from this criminality.

“The result shows the full extent of the NCA’s impact; an already imprisoned Class A drug trafficker and money launderer being stripped of his illicit cash and assets.

“We continue to use all of the tools at our disposal to pursue serious and organised criminals and deny them their proceeds of crime.”