YouTube Star Zaid Ali, wife Yumna Ali to Become Parents

YouTuber Zaid Ali made the revelation that he and his wife Yumna Ali are expecting their first child.

Taking to Instagram, the content creator shared the news saying that it is the “happiest” day of his life.

“We are going to be parents! By the grace of Allah, we have been blessed with a child! Today is the happiest day of my life!” he captioned the post.

The happy couple can be seen celebrating with multi-coloured balloons as they smile from ear-to-ear.

Fans were blown away by the revelation as they congratulated them.

“Zaid & Yumnah are having a baby, which means I’m going to be a

phupho (aunt)! Ma shaa Allah! I am beyond ecstatic! I can’t wait to spoil the baby and be the best phupho ever! May Allah bless them and their baby! May the parents and the baby be healthy and safe! Ameen!,” she wrote in a caption.

t may be recalled that Zaid Ali married his friend Yumnah in 2017, after which he and his wife released many vlogs together. Zaid Ali, a Pakistani Pakistani origin Canadian had gained fame through social media.

The number of subscribers of his channel on YouTube is more than 2.9 million. Similarly, the number of his fans on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter is in the millions and his videos are quite popular on social media.